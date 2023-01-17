Volleyball Friends top Sinulog League Season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Volleyball Friends ruled the one-day Sinulog League Season 2: A Play for Sto. Niño volleyball tournament held in Tayud, Lilo-an town, northern Cebu on Monday evening, January 16, 2023.

Volleyball Friends defeated Team Inferno, 31-23, in the tournament, which featured a unique format of race-to-31 in the finals.

The organizer, Mario Sala, said that their tournament serves as one of their ways to celebrate the Sinulog Festival.

“This annual event is designed to bring the festive vibe in Celebration of the feast of Sr. Sto. Niño through the sport of volleyball,” said Sala.

A total of seven teams competed in the one-day tournament. Rounding off the top three teams was Cebu Volleyball Addicts-CVA Savage.

The rest of the teams that competed were Kauban Volleyball, Amigos, and Team Gangbang.

The Champion team, Volleyball Friends was comprised of Alvin Jean Pacañot, Shem Raquion Rosal, Van Rafael Batayola, Paul Barro, Marc Lemuel Tangon, Gwyn Dharell Guy, Rafol Sico and Kobe Bryan Rizaga.

Besides winning the title, Volleybal Friends bagged seven individual awards. Pacañot was named the best setter, while Barro was the tournament’s best server. Batayola earned the best outside hitter award, while Rosal bagged the best middle blocker award.

Sico was named the best opposite spiker, Rizaga the best digger, and Tangon the tournament MVP.

Team Inferno’s John Lou Panangin was named the best receiver.

