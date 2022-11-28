Volleyball: Four Cadets tabbed to CSC Academic All-District Team

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Four members of the Norwich University Women’s volleyball team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, as announced by the CSC (formerly CoSIDA).

Defensive specialist/libero Laura Farnum (North Andover, Mass.)setter Sarah Farnum (North Andover, Mass.)and outside hitters Ana Lopez (Laredo, Texas) and Maggie McNeil (Gilford, NH) represent the Cadets on the Academic All-District Team, after strong performances on the court and in the classroom. Every All-District honoree will now advance to the voting phase for the CSC Academic All-America Team, with an announcement on those selections slated for late December.

Laura Farnum a junior, has posted 686 digs for her career, placing her seventh in Norwich’s all-time list, while her 386 digs this past season was the most by any Cadet in program history, passing Brianna Dawson’s 378 set in 2019-20.

Farnum was a four-time Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Libero of the Week in 2022 en route to being selected to the All-Conference Third Team. The junior has tallied a 3.90 cumulative GPA as a Psychology major.

Her sister, Sarah Farnum , finished her career ranked second all-time in assists with 2,223. Farnum tallied 667 assists during the 2022-23 season, in addition to a career-best 19 aces and 25 kills.

Farnum also earned a 3.90 GPA for her career as a mechanical engineering major, and is coming off a 2022-23 season where she was named GNAC Setter of the Week twice and earned All-Conference Third Team Accolades for the second year in a row.

Lopez and McNeil are coming off impressive seasons as outside hitters for Norwich. Lopez, an All-Conference Second Team selection and a one-time GNAC Player of the Week this season, logged a 3.80 cumulative GPA as a health science major.

Lopez recorded a career-high 266 kills, 46 digs, and 10 aces this past season. Her 3.30 kills per set average ranked fifth in the GNAC this year, while her .236 hitting percentage ranked within the top 10 in the conference.

McNeil, a mechanical engineering major, maintains a 3.70 cumulative GPA for her time at Norwich. The senior was selected to the GNAC Weekly Honor roll twice throughout the 2022 campaign.

McNeil was a crucial part of the Cadets’ strong 2022-23 season, logging career-highs with 102 kills, 235 digs, 30 aces, and seven assists. Her mark in kills ranked within the top 50 in the GNAC, while her 3.23 digs per set average was 10th in the conference.

The Cadets are coming off a 15-9 season, which included an 8-5 mark in GNAC action. Norwich’s 2022-23 campaign included a 9-1 record at home, as well as a win over eventual GNAC runners-up Simmons University in the midst of a six-game win streak.