Volleyball Forces Elon To Five, But Falls

WILMINGTON, NC – UNCW battled back from a 2-0 deficit against Elon, but came up short to the Phoenix, falling in five sets on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball at Hanover Hall.

Elon moves to 12-12 overall with Sunday’s win and 9-5 in the league. UNCW, meanwhile, saw its record fall to 4-19 and 2-12.

Elon grabbed a quick 2-0 lead with 25-20, 25-19 wins in the first two sets and looked headed for another sweep. The Seahawks, however, evened the match with wins in the third and fourth sets by scores of 26-24 and 25-19, respectively. In the fifth set, the Phoenix prevailed 15-10 to take the match.

UNCW red-shirt sophomore Caitlyn Callahan led the Seahawks with a career-high 17 kills and fashioned a .412 hitting average. Joining Callahan in double-digit kills were Katie Lanz with 15 and Grace Melnick added 13. Melnick committed just one hitting error in 21 attacks.

Seahawk Setters Morgan Galligan and Annabelle Schall had 25 and 24 assists, respectively, while Galligan notched her first double-double with 11 digs.

In the fourth set, the Seahawks opened the set by scoring seven of the first 10 points and never looked back. Elon narrowed the deficit to 21-18 late, but UNCW closed it out with a 4-1 run.

Elon’s Leah Daniel led all hitters with 21 kills in 54 attacks and rounded out a double-double with 10 digs. Haylie Clark chalked up a double-double of her own with a match-high 40 assists and 15 digs.

The Seahawks close out their season next weekend, Nov. 12-13, with a pair of conference matches against Hampton.