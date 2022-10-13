Volleyball, Football On Local Schedules During Week

Volleyball for the girls, football for the boys, continued their seasons with home games on the Riverbank High School campus this past week.

Lady Bruin Volleyball

The girls split their play, seeing action at home and on the road. They started with a road match at Hughson on Monday, Oct.3, falling to the Lady Huskies 4-2, 5-25, and 5-25. On Wednesday, they dropped another Trans-Valley League match to the Lady Cougars of Escalon, 7-25, 8-25, 9-25, on the home court.

Riverbank was to play in Livingston earlier this week, and also were to host Hilmar’s Lady Yellowjackets.

Bruin Football

Riverbank’s gridiron was busy again this week, with a home game in Angelo Novi Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7. They Hosted Hughson in TVL play.

In the first quarter, the Bruins gave up 28 points to the visitors and seven more in the second, for a 35-0 deficit at the half. The high point was a Bruin touchdown pushed over the line after a run up the middle in the third quarter, but the PAT was missed, leaving the score 35-6, after three quarters.

Riverbank was able to successfully blank the Huskies in both the third and fourth frames, but ultimately ended up going down to defeat by that same 35-6 score.

This Friday, they travel to Escalon to take on the Cougars in TVL action.

Girls Golf

The Lady Bruins were to travel to Tracy for the Bulldog Tournament on Oct. 10, then host Livingston and travel to Denair for matches, making for a very busy week on the links.

Co-Ed Cross Country

This Friday, the distance runners will travel to the Rough Rider Invitational at Woodward Park in Fresno. The TVL Championship Race will be on Oct. 26 in Ceres.