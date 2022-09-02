Volleyball Food Drive Off To Great Start

WILMINGTON, NC – UNCW volleyball’s drive to help feed the hungry of Wilmington got off to a fast start last weekend as non-perishable food items and cash donations were accepted during the Seahawk Volleyball Classic.

“We are so grateful to all our fans who came out to support us this past weekend at the Seahawk Classic,” said UNCW Head Coach Dottie Hampton . “We appreciate your support with the UNCW VB/GPT Outreach Food Drive to feed the homeless. We are especially grateful to Coastal Carolina, Davidson, and Virginia Tech and their fans for participating and donating as well. Hunger is an issue we cannot look over in this city. If we are truly to love our neighbor as we love ourselves then we need to make sure that each person is provided with food. This is a great start to the food drive, and I cannot wait to see how much we collect during the season.”

Along with donations from fans, Coastal Carolina, Davidson and Virginia Tech all participated BY making donations on behalf of their programs.

The food drive, which is being run in conjunction with Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministry, will continue throughout the season with donations being accepted at each home match. The Seahawks return to Hanover Hall on Sept. 24 against Rival the College of Charleston.