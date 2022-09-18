Volleyball Fires Past Tribe In CAA Opener

Hanshumaker ends it for UNCW!! The Seahawks go 1-0 in the CAA and snap the Tribe’s five-match winning streak pic.twitter.com/ynJWujLnQz — UNCW Volleyball (@UNCWVolleyball) September 17, 2022

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Bolstered by four players in double-digit kills and a season-high hitting average, UNCW rallied past homestanding William & Mary in five sets on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both programs.

The Seahawks, who halted the Tribe’s five-match winning streak, improved to 3-7 with the road win while the Tribe fell to 5-4. The second and final match of the weekend series will be played on Sunday at 2 pm

UNCW hit .625 with 10 kills in 16 attacks in the fifth set for the win. Leading 7-6 following an ace by W&M, UNCW scored six of the next eight points to grab a 13-8 lead. W&M narrowed the deficit to 13-10 but could get no closer.

Katie Lanz and Brooke Hanshumaker had 16 Kills a piece while Grace Melnick added a career-high 13 and Caitlyn Callahan chipped in a season-high 11, also a career-best at UNCW. The Seahawk posted 71 kills over the five-set marathon, which ranked 10th all-time in a single match in program history during the Rally scoring era.

Up front, UNCW out blocked the Tribe, 16-13. Callahan and Shumaker finished with seven total blocks each while Lanz, Melnick and Annabelle Schall added three apiece.

Schall finished with a career-high 56 assists, which ranks 10th on UNCW’s single-match record list. She rounded out a double-double with 10 digs.

Joining Schall with double-digit digs were Quinn Manley with a team-high 19 and Sydney Thaxton had 11. UNCW out-dug the Tribe, 67-60.

W&M’s Eleanor Stothoff held match-high honors with 17 kills and added six total blocks. Sarah Callander had a double-double of 11 kills and 12 digs.

UNCW has now won eight of the last 10 meetings with William & Mary and has won three of the last four 5-set matches.