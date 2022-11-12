Volleyball finishes the regular season at Bryant

VESTAL, NY – Already assured of a share of the regular-season title and a top-two postseason seed, Binghamton volleyball (16-7, 7-2 America East) can accomplish two program “firsts” when the Bearcats head to Rhode Island to face Bryant (19-10, 6-3 AE) in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon. The match is set for 1 pm at the Chase Athletic Center.

With a win, Binghamton would claim the program’s first Outright America East regular season title and with it, secure the tournament host role for the first time in the program’s 21-year conference membership. The Bearcats sit one game ahead of both Bryant and UMBC in the standings.

Under first-year head coach Allie Yaeger , the Bearcats have already put together their best regular season in the Division I era, with 16 wins and a win percentage of 70%. One of those wins was a 3-0 sweep of Bryant on October 14 at West Gym. Although the 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 match was tight and the Bulldogs followed up that road loss by winning seven of their next eight matches to move into third place and clinch a playoff spot. On Friday, Bryant topped UMBC 3-2 to keep in the hunt for the top spot. On Senior Day, the Bulldogs will be motivated by a chance to create a multi-team tie atop the standings, which would require a deep dive into the conference tiebreak criteria.

The Bearcats have been idle since completing a two-match home sweep of NJIT and Albany last weekend. After the 2-0 week, freshmen Lottie Scully (Setter of Week) and Giulia Bonifacio (Rookie of the Week) earned honors from the conference. Bonifacio continued her stranglehold on Rookie honors by being selected for the seventh time this season. Scully was chosen for the third time. Junior hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva continues to pace the team and is a strong candidate for conference player of the year accolades. She ranks third in kills (3.78/set), points (4.44/set) and aces (32).

Binghamton leads the America East in hitting percentage (.246) and blocks (2.56/set).

Bryant leads the league in digs and is second in kills. The Bulldogs are an experienced team that captured the NEC regular season title last year before moving to the America East.

Bryant leads the all-time series with Binghamton 6-2 and has won four of the last five meetings.