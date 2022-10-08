Volleyball Falls To Wake Forest In Four

Next Match: at Virginia Tech 10/9/2022 | 1 PM ACCNX October 09 (Sun) / 1 PM at Virginia Tech

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Carolina volleyball team (9-7, 1-4 ACC) dropped a four-set battle on the road at Wake Forest (11-5, 3-2 ACC) on Friday night. Mabrey Shaffmaster led the match with a season-best 21 kills and 10 digs, her fifth double-double of the season, while hitting .311.

Charley Niego also recorded a double-double, her third in her last four matches and her seventh on the season, with a team-high 14 digs and 13 kills.

Anita Babic was the third Tar Heel with double-digit digs, recording a career-best 10, while running the offense with 33 assists. Maddy May and Shaffmaster led Carolina from the service line, each serving four aces, while Parker Austin had three.

The Demon Deacons out-hit the Tar Heels .226 to .164 and outblocked the Tar Heels 16 to 11.

Set One—Wake Forest: 25, UNC: 18

The Demon Deacons opened the match hot, tallying three straight kills to take the early lead. Wake Forest outhit the Tar Heels .440 to .219 in the set, with the Tar Heel offense led by Shaffmaster who had a match-best five kills. The Demon Deacons dominated at the net tallying six blocks to Carolina’s one. Parker Austin tallied two aces.

Set Two – UNC: 25, Wake Forest: 25

The Heels rebounded to tie the match up in the second set, outhitting Wake Forest .286 to .143, led by four kills from Niego. With four digs apiece, May, Shaffmaster, Niego and Babic led the defense. Austin and Shaffmaster each had an ace in the frame.

Set Three – Wake Forest: 25, UNC: 25

Despite Shaffmaster tallying a match-best eight kills on .462 hitting in set three, the Heels hit just .056 as a team in the third. Shaffmaster had four kills in Carolina’s first eight point frame and the Tar Heels led 8-7 at the first timeout. Carolina was outblocked six to three in the set, while each team had a pair of aces.

Set Four: Wake Forest: 25, UNC: 22

The Tar Heels were held to just a .116 hitting percentage in the fourth set. Despite trailing for the entirety of the frame, Maddy May tallied four back-to-back service aces to bring it to within one late, with Wake leading 18-17, but Wake Forest rallied to hold onto the lead and take the match.

Notables:

Parker Austin tallied three aces, her tenth multi-ace performance of the season and her fourth match with three or more aces

Mabrey Shaffmaster tallied a season-high four aces

Up Next:

The Tar Heels travel to Virginia Tech for a 1 pm Sunday match with the Hokies.

