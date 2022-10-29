Volleyball Falls to Princeton, Sets Season-High Five Block Solos

Box Score

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard volleyball team fell to Ivy League competitor Princeton on Friday, Oct. 28 in their second Matchup against the Tigers this year. Harvard (4-13, 3-6 Ivy) was defeated by Princeton (16-3, 8-1 Ivy) 3-1 in four sets of 18-25, 25-20, 13-25 and 12-25.

The first set of the night was led by the Tigers from the first point on, with Harvard gaining ground towards the end but falling short of coming out with the win. Harvard started set two strong, building up a five-point lead and finishing the set ahead of the Tigers to tie up the match. Set three once again went to the Tigers, who held the lead from early on and made it hard for Harvard to catch up. The fourth and final set of the night went similarly to the third, with the Tigers taking an early lead and holding on to end the match.

Harvard Highlights

– The Crimson scored a season-high five Solo blocks, with five different players accounting for the season record: Ava Rauser , Olivia Cooper , Ariana White , Bella Almanza and Brynne Faltinsky .

– Four Crimson players scored aces in set one, the first game this season that four players have scored an ace in the first set of the game. These players were Almanza, Cooper, Faltinsky and Rocky Aguirre .

– Aguirre and Cooper went on to score three aces each throughout the match.

– Olivia Cooper and Katie Vorhies led the Crimson in Kills throughout the night, scoring seven and six, respectively.

Up Next

Harvard Volleyball will head to Philadelphia, Penn. tomorrow, Oct. 29, for a match against Penn at 5 pm The match will stream on ESPN+.