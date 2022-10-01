Volleyball Falls to NC State

RALEIGH, NC – The Florida State volleyball team (9-5, 1-2) fell in three sets (23-25, 20-25, 17-25) to NC State (8-6, 2-1) Friday Night in Raleigh, NC

In set one, the Wolfpack got off to a quick start to hold an 8-4 advantage over the Seminoles. FSU would climb back to tie the set at 15. The two teams traded points, but the Noles took a 23-22 advantage. The Wolfpack used one final run to take the first set 25-23.

Set two took a similar path as set one with the Wolfpack building a lead once again. The Noles cut the lead to one at 18-17, but the Wolfpack used a 4-0 run to pull away and build a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Wolfpack led start to finish in the third set to take the match-clinching set 25-17.

A bright spot for the Noles was sophomore Skye Ekes who tallied a season-high 11 kills for the Noles on 20 attempts for a .450 hitting percentage.

The Noles will be back in action Sunday at 1 pm when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, NC First serve is set for 1 pm, and the match can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Volleyball), Instagram (fsuvolleyball) and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Volleyball).