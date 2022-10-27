Volleyball falls to Florida, Soccer hosts Alabama

Good morning, Tiger fans. We are one step closer to the weekend. Before starting your Thursday, look at the latest Headlines surrounding Auburn Tiger athletics with today’s Auburn Morning Rush.

Today’s Rush is focused on Women’s sports, as they dominate the headlines.

Let’s start the day with volleyball news. The Tigers dropped a 3-0 decision to Florida at home on Wednesday night. The loss was just Auburn’s third of the season and the second since Oct. 16.

Next up we have two stories surrounding Auburn Soccer. The Tigers welcome arch-rival Alabama to town for senior night tonight. Karen hoppa’s Squad boasts three Seniors and three Graduate students who would love nothing more than to take down No. 1 Alabama in front of the home crowd.

Speaking of soccer, one of their own was named to the SEC Community Service team for her many Volunteer efforts in and around Auburn and Lee County.

Finally, Auburn Women’s Basketball has a representative on the All-SEC preseason team. Who is it?

Get your Thursday started the right way with the Auburn Morning Rush.