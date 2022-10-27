Volleyball falls to Florida, Soccer hosts Alabama
Let’s start the day with volleyball news. The Tigers dropped a 3-0 decision to Florida at home on Wednesday night. The loss was just Auburn’s third of the season and the second since Oct. 16.
Next up we have two stories surrounding Auburn Soccer. The Tigers welcome arch-rival Alabama to town for senior night tonight. Karen hoppa’s Squad boasts three Seniors and three Graduate students who would love nothing more than to take down No. 1 Alabama in front of the home crowd.
Speaking of soccer, one of their own was named to the SEC Community Service team for her many Volunteer efforts in and around Auburn and Lee County.
Finally, Auburn Women’s Basketball has a representative on the All-SEC preseason team. Who is it?
Auburn Volleyball just dropped their third match of the season on Wednesday, as the visiting Florida Gators swept Auburn, 3-0 at Neville Arena.
Florida’s set wins got progressively better, as they won 25-23, 25-18, and 25-15. Akasha Anderson led the team with 10 kills.
Next up for Auburn Volleyball is a road trip to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats for two matches. The Tigers meet the Wildcats on Saturday at 4 pm CT, and again on Sunday at 1 pm CT. Both matches can be seen on SEC Network+.
The final match day of the regular season for Auburn Soccer is here, and the last one is an important one.
The Tigers host No. 1 Alabama at the Auburn Soccer Complex on Thursday, kickoff is set for 7:30 pm CT and can be seen on the SEC Network.
The match will be the final one at the Auburn Soccer Complex for three seniors, Haley Whitaker, Brooke Berdan, and Sydney Richards. Three Graduate students will also play in front of the home crowd one last time, Sabrina McNeill, ME Craven, and Grace Sklopan.
Keeping the topic on Auburn Soccer, redshirt sophomore Makenna Garcia has been named to the SEC Community Service team for soccer.
Several Volunteer opportunities that Garcia has taken part in include working with Storybrook Farm, Esperanza House, and the EAGLES program, as well as “Feeding Texas.” She also volunteers as a Coach and mentor to soccer programs in her hometown of Pflugerville, Texas.
“It’s a great feeling to be one of those honored this year,” Garcia said. “It’s truly a blessing and I am just so grateful that I get to work with these amazing organizations here in Auburn and back home in Texas. The impact they are making in their communities is so incredible to see.”
Auburn forward Aicha Coulibaly has earned a spot on the All-SEC preseason team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Last season, Coulibaly averaged 17.1 points per contest for the Tigers and pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field.
Auburn Women’s Basketball opens the season on Thursday, Nov. 8 at Neville Arena against Sam Houston State.
