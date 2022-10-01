Volleyball Falls To DePaul In Four Sets

Next Match: at Marquette University 10/1/2022 | 7:00 PM (ET) October 01 (Sat) / 7:00 PM (ET) at Marquette University

CHICAGO, ILL. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the DePaul Blue Demons in four sets on Friday Sept. 30 in Chicago Ill. The Friars are now 0-3 in the BIG EAST.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul took the first set, 25-14.

– DePaul went on a 7-3 run in the middle of the set forcing Providence to call a time out while trailing 16-8.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a team-best eight digs. The Graduate student added an assist and the team’s only service ace.

– Maryanne Boyle (Blacklick, Ohio) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) each added two kills.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul captured set two, 25-17.

– DePaul scored a straight nine to start the set, going on a 12-2 run.

– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) registered three kills on seven attempts.

– Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) tabbed two block assists and a Solo block.

– Taylor and Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) each added three assists.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence fought back to take set three, 25-16.

– Providence went on a 6-1 scoring run in the middle of the set to pull away from the Blue Demons, giving themselves a 15-8 lead. The Friars maintained the lead to close out the set.

– Mullally and Taylor were each responsible for four assists.

– Rhoden recorded four kills on 10 attempts.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul took set four, 25-22, to win the match.

– The Friars were tied with the Blue Demons at 14 before DePaul was able to pull away and take the set.

– Boyle notched five kills to bring her total to 10 in the match.

– Mullally added four kills and four assists.

MATCH NOTES:

– Three Friars, Taylor, Jiji Lykins (Coral Springs, Fla.) and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) recorded double-digit digs.

– Ruggles posted a double-double with 10 assists and 13 digs.

– Providence had 14 total blocks and 38 kills in the match.

RECORDS:

Providence: 8-7 (0-3 BIG EAST)

DePaul: 5-10 (1-2 BIG EAST)

WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will return Tomorrow at 7:00 pm to take on No. 19 Marquette in Milwaukee, Wis.

– GO FRIARS! –