Volleyball Falls To DePaul In Four Sets

CHICAGO, ILL. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the DePaul Blue Demons in four sets on Friday Sept. 30 in Chicago Ill. The Friars are now 0-3 in the BIG EAST.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul took the first set, 25-14.
– DePaul went on a 7-3 run in the middle of the set forcing Providence to call a time out while trailing 16-8.
Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a team-best eight digs. The Graduate student added an assist and the team’s only service ace.
Maryanne Boyle (Blacklick, Ohio) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) each added two kills.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul captured set two, 25-17.
– DePaul scored a straight nine to start the set, going on a 12-2 run.
Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) registered three kills on seven attempts.
Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) tabbed two block assists and a Solo block.
– Taylor and Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) each added three assists.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence fought back to take set three, 25-16.
– Providence went on a 6-1 scoring run in the middle of the set to pull away from the Blue Demons, giving themselves a 15-8 lead. The Friars maintained the lead to close out the set.
– Mullally and Taylor were each responsible for four assists.
– Rhoden recorded four kills on 10 attempts.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul took set four, 25-22, to win the match.
– The Friars were tied with the Blue Demons at 14 before DePaul was able to pull away and take the set.
– Boyle notched five kills to bring her total to 10 in the match.
– Mullally added four kills and four assists.

MATCH NOTES:
– Three Friars, Taylor, Jiji Lykins (Coral Springs, Fla.) and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) recorded double-digit digs.
– Ruggles posted a double-double with 10 assists and 13 digs.
– Providence had 14 total blocks and 38 kills in the match.

RECORDS:
Providence: 8-7 (0-3 BIG EAST)
DePaul: 5-10 (1-2 BIG EAST)

WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will return Tomorrow at 7:00 pm to take on No. 19 Marquette in Milwaukee, Wis.

– GO FRIARS! –

