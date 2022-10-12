Volleyball falls to Custer County – The Crested Butte News

“It’s always a dream to finish on an up note to build into the next year”

[ by Than Acuff ]

After gritting out a five-set thrilling win over the South Park Burros last week, the Crested Butte Titans volleyball team dropped their next match in straight sets to the Custer County Bobcats on Tuesday, December 4.

The hope was to continue to build off of the momentum from the South Park win, especially against Custer County who endured the typical peaks and valleys of a small program.

“They have up and down years and are usually a good test,” says Coach Marla Covey.

The one hang-up for the Titans in their quest for a momentum shift was their personnel. They were still missing two players from the starting rotation and the nine players they had on hand for the Custer County match, was soon reduced to eight with another injury.

“We still had a solid line up but still had to play with that a little bit and mix things up,” says Covey.

Crested Butte started off on solid footing going point-for-point with the Bobcats to start things off only to drop a series of points and eventually fall in the first game of the match 25-20.

The same thing happened in both the second and third games as well as they would be in the mix until a run by Custer County would lead to the Titans Demise dropping both games 25-16 to lose the match.

“We did what we normally do,” says Covey. “We play with our opponent but then give up six or eight points and that makes the road to comeback tough. It’s mostly mental stuff that we’ve been working on, but they still come up in matches.”

The Titans now have an extended break from matches with the annual school’s October Break currently and their next match not until Tuesday, October 25 when they host the Ridgway Demons at 3:30 pm

“We played Ridgway earlier this season and lost in five so hopefully we can get some revenge on them,” says Covey.

The Titans then finish off the season with Senior Night at home as they host Gunnison on Thursday, October 27 at 6 pm

“We went to four with Gunnison last time we played them, so we’ll see. It depends which team shows up,” says Covey. “It’s always a dream to finish on an up note to build into the next year.”