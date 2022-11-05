Volleyball Falls to Columbia in Close Home Match

Next Match: Cornell University 11/5/2022 | 5 PM ESPN+ Nov. 05 (Sat) / 5 PM Cornell University

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard volleyball team started their weekend at home fighting a close battle against Columbia on Friday, Nov. 4. Harvard (5-14, 4-7 Ivy) fell to Columbia (5-15, 2-9 Ivy) 1-3 in four sets of 21-25, 25-16, 22-25 and 23-25.

As we have seen in multiple games this season, the Crimson have become experts at coming-from-behind set victories. The Lions built up a lead in set one but the Crimson went on an eight-point run to tie it up later in the set, eventually falling 21-25. Set two dominated by the Crimson from the start, with Harvard building up a nine-point lead to win the set. The third set was a closer match with both teams making it to a 21-point tie before Columbia closed it out to take a one set lead in the match. The fourth set looked to be a Runaway Lions win at the start but was once again tied up at 21. After a few long volleys, Columbia was able to put the match away.

The Harvard volleyball team’s longest scoring runs have both come against the Columbia Lions with an eight-point run in tonight’s match and a seven-point run in the previous matchup.

Bella Almanza had an excellent night, leading the team in kills with ten, assists with 18, aces with three and digs with eight. Her double-double added to three block assists earned 14.5 points.

Almanza started the third set with three aces in a row, coming within one ace of her all-time career high in just three points.

The two first years who saw action on the floor tonight both scored aces in Brynne Faltinsky (one) and Hannah Nguyen (two). Almanza’s three and one from Olivia Cooper added up to make the night’s total ace count seven.

Ariana White leads the team in blocks with seven block assists. These blocks in addition to her four kills accounted for 7.5 points throughout the match.

leads the team in blocks with seven block assists. These blocks in addition to her four kills accounted for 7.5 points throughout the match. Harvard outscored the Lions in aces 7-6 and digs 43-36 throughout the four sets of action.

Harvard Volleyball will celebrate senior day in a Matchup at home tomorrow, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 pm The match will stream on ESPN+.