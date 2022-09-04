Volleyball falls in Three-set Sweep to Toledo

Next Match: Quinnipiac 9/9/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 09 (Fri) / 11:00 AM Quinnipiac

ANN ARBOR, MI –The Morehead State volleyball team could not overcome an opposing Rockets offense Saturday losing to Toledo in straight sets (25-12, 25-14, 25-21).

The non-conference loss moved Morehead State to 2-3 on the season.

Game Notes

» ME Hargan had a team-high nine kills for Morehead State.

» Morehead State got a team-high six digs from Andrea Grimes .

» Morehead State attackers were helped by a team-high 22 assists from Bridget Bessler .

How It Happened

SET 1 | The Eagles found themselves in an early deficit, losing a tough first set 25-12. Morehead State trailed by as many as 13 points as Toledo grabbed the advantage for good at 4-3 in a set that was knotted up three times before the Rockets took control.

SET 2 | A 25-14 set-two loss put Morehead State behind 2-0 in the match. The Eagles fell behind on the first point and fought from behind the rest of the way before dropping the set.

SET 3 | Morehead State was not able to win the third set and was swept by Toledo. The Eagles came up short by the score of 25-21. Toledo grabbed the advantage for good at 10-9 in a set that was tied up five times before the Rockets took over the lead.

Up Next

MSU Returns home next weekend to host the Comfort Inn-Vitational with Quinnipiac, Robert Morris and North Alabama.