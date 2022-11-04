Volleyball Falls in Three Close Sets at UT Martin

Next Match: at UT Martin 11/4/2022 | 3:00 P.M Nov. 04 (Fri) / 3:00 PM at UT Martin

BOX SCORE

MARTIN, Tenn. –The Morehead State volleyball team battled tough but lost to the UT Martin Skyhawks in three close sets (18-25, 23-25, 22-25) Thursday on the road at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

The loss dropped Morehead State’s record to 13-13 overall and 9-6 in OVC play. It was only the fourth loss to UTM in the last 25 meetings.

Game Notes

» Peighton Isley had a team-high two aces in the loss.

» Abby Hulsman had a team-high 10 kills for Morehead State.

» Morehead State got a team-high 14 digs from Bridget Bessler , who had 24 assists for her 13th double. Bessler has had a double-double in nine of the last 11 matches.

» Andrea Grimes totaled 11 digs.

How It Happened

SET 1 | The Eagles found themselves in an early deficit, losing a tough first set 25-18. Morehead State trailed by as many as seven points as UT Martin grabbed the advantage for good at 14-13 in a set that was notted up six times before the Skyhawks took over in the second half of the stanza.

SET 2 | Morehead State fell in set two 25-23, digging a 2-0 hole in the match. The Eagles battled back from a seven-point 12-5 hole, but UT Martin held on to take the set.

SET 3 | Morehead State was not able to win the third set and was swept by UT Martin. The Eagles came up short by the score of 25-22. UT Martin grabbed the advantage for good at 23-22 in a set that was tied up five times before the Skyhawks eventually sealed their win.

Up Next

MSU and UTM close their series Friday at 3 pm ET.