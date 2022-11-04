Volleyball Falls in Three Close Sets at UT Martin
BOX SCORE
MARTIN, Tenn. –The Morehead State volleyball team battled tough but lost to the UT Martin Skyhawks in three close sets (18-25, 23-25, 22-25) Thursday on the road at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.
The loss dropped Morehead State’s record to 13-13 overall and 9-6 in OVC play. It was only the fourth loss to UTM in the last 25 meetings.
Game Notes
» Peighton Isley had a team-high two aces in the loss.
» Abby Hulsman had a team-high 10 kills for Morehead State.
» Morehead State got a team-high 14 digs from Bridget Bessler, who had 24 assists for her 13th double. Bessler has had a double-double in nine of the last 11 matches.
» Andrea Grimes totaled 11 digs.
How It Happened
SET 1 | The Eagles found themselves in an early deficit, losing a tough first set 25-18. Morehead State trailed by as many as seven points as UT Martin grabbed the advantage for good at 14-13 in a set that was notted up six times before the Skyhawks took over in the second half of the stanza.
SET 2 | Morehead State fell in set two 25-23, digging a 2-0 hole in the match. The Eagles battled back from a seven-point 12-5 hole, but UT Martin held on to take the set.
SET 3 | Morehead State was not able to win the third set and was swept by UT Martin. The Eagles came up short by the score of 25-22. UT Martin grabbed the advantage for good at 23-22 in a set that was tied up five times before the Skyhawks eventually sealed their win.
Up Next
MSU and UTM close their series Friday at 3 pm ET.