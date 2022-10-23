VOLLEYBALL FALLS IN FOUR SETS AT PURDUE FORT WAYNE, 3-1

Next Match: Robert Morris 10/28/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 28 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Robert Morris History

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The IUPUI volleyball team fell to conference foe Purdue Fort Wayne in four sets on Saturday night, 3-1. Allie Pogue totaled 15 Kills while Briana Brown collected 10 kills with a hitting percentage of .269.

In the opening set the Jags fell 25-18. IUPUI held the lead at 14-13 before the Mastodons went on a five-point run, taking the lead 18-14. In the second set, the match was tied at 15 before PFW recorded three kills on a six-point run to take the late lead 21-15. The Jags fell in the second set 25-18.

In the third set IUPUI battled to the last point, keeping the match alive with a third set win, 29-27. Pogue and Brown each recorded kills to earn the last two points on the set. IUPUI fell in the fourth set, 25-23.

Pogue hit .130 with 15 kills while Brown recorded 10 kills along with Emily Alan with 10 kills hitting .217. Darragh Dixon and Sidney Veatch each recorded 19 assists while Brooke Phillips collected 14 digs.

The Jags return to the Jungle to face Robert Morris on Friday, October 28 with first serve at 6:00 PM.