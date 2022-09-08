Volleyball Falls in Five to K-State

Next Match: vs. Ohio 9/16/2022 | 12 P.M Sept. 16 (Fri) / 12 PM vs. Ohio

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball (4-3) fell 25-27, 14-25, 26-24, 25-20, 10-15 to Kansas State (6-1) on Wednesday in the Manhattan, Kansas.

The Tigers were paced by the senior with 17 kills. Sophomore Jordan Iliff added another 10 Kills for Mizzou.

Shaylee Myers led Kansas State with 23 kills while Elena Baka and Haley Warner another 16 for the Wildcats.

TOP TIGERS

Anna Dixon : 13 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Jordan Iliff : 10 kills, 4 blocks

Kaylee Cox : 9 kills, 21 digs, 3 blocks

Riley Buckley : 7 kills, 32 assists, 4 blocks

#MIZ TAKEAWAYS

Dixon floored double-digit kills, to lead the offensive charge for the Tigers.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox produced 21 digs to lead the Tigers. Cox dished out a career-high 5 assists.

Freshman Riley Buckley dished out 32 assists to lead Mizzou.

UP NEXT

Mizzou travels to Butler for the Bulldog Classic beginning Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers will face Butler, Ohio and Central Michigan.

