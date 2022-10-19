Volleyball Falls in Five to Bobcats

Next Match: at Buffalo 10/20/2022 | 6:00 p.m ESPN+ October 20 (Thu) / 6:00 p.m at Buffalo History

KENT, Ohio – Kent State dropped a Mid-American Conference volleyball battle against Ohio Tuesday evening inside the MAC Center, 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 6-15).

The Golden Flashes (12-8, 3-6 MAC) received strong blocking performances from middle blockers Lana Strejcek and Danny Tyson . Strejcek totaled seven blocks, including two solo, on the night and Tyson added five stuffs, as Kent State held a decisive 13-2 blocking advantage.

Senior Savannah Matthews posted a team-high 15 kills and tallied 10 digs. Freshman Mackenzie McGuire posted 11 Kills and Classmate Mia Soerense added 10. Graduate student Alex Haffner notched a double-double with 33 assists and 13 digs.

The back row defense was led by Graduate students Erin Gardner who had 17 digs.

Kent State will be right back in action with matches at Buffalo on Thursday and Friday.

