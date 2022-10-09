Volleyball Falls in Another Five-Set Thriller with VCU

Next Match: at George Washington 10/14/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 14 (Fri) / 6:00 PM at George Washington

Bronx, NY – Fordham and VCU produced yet another five-set thriller on Saturday evening, but this time it was the visiting Rams to prevail, overturning a two-set deficit, 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 23- 25, 12-15. With the loss, the home Rams fell to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in league action.

The second match in as many days was another hotly contested affair with many long rallies and very similar numbers across the board. Fordham controlled the opening set and much of the second set before the visitors rallied late to extend the frame, albeit briefly. The hosts led for much of the third set, too, but VCU chipped away late and used a late flurry to tie and ultimately take the frame and extend the match.

It was the visiting Rams’ turn to control the new set, taking an 8-2 lead into a Fordham timeout. The hosts started to cobble together points and used a 5-0 run to briefly take a lead, 18-17, but VCU responded with one of its own. Fordham would get back within one, 23-22, but two straight visitor kills forced a decisive final frame.

Four Rams finished with double-digit kills, led by Whitley Moody and Zoe Talabong’s 15, the latter a new career-high. Also a new personal best was Lauren Arzuaga’s 14, the junior captain hitting a team-high .414 on 29 attacks, while Audrey Brown chipped in 12. Moody set a new career-high with 26 digs, as well, while Mallory Lipski nearly matched her high of 35 digs, finishing with 33 on the night. Megan Brzozowski notched a 31-assist, 15-dig double-double, while Chloe Pejouan with six kills, racked up five more blocks, three coming on her own.

Fordham now takes to the road for three consecutive weekends for the remainder of October, starting with George Washington next Friday and Saturday at 6 pm and 4 pm, respectively.