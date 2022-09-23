Volleyball Falls In 3-0 Decision At Tennessee

Next Match: Kentucky 9/28/2022 | 6 P.M Sept. 28 (Wed) / 6 PM Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Missouri volleyball went toe-to-toe with Tennessee in the first Southeastern Conference match of the season for both teams, where a first-set rally helped propel the Lady Vols to a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-21 , 25-20) is Wednesday night.

Mizzou (7-4, 0-1 SEC) held an early first-set lead at 5-4, but Tennessee (6-6, 1-0 SEC) rattled off six of seven points to lead 12-7. The Tigers battled back to within four at 14-10, but the Lady Vols again scored eight of the next 10 points to lead 22-11 and took the 25-14 set win.

The second set saw the Tigers battle from start to finish, keeping things within a couple of points for most of the stanza. Mizzou had the margin at two with the score 22-20 and 23-21, but a ball-handling error and service ace closed out the second set in the home team’s favor, 25-21.

The third set saw Mizzou take a 10-8 lead before Tennessee knotted things at 11 apiece. The Lady Vols banked three of the next four points to jump out to a two-point edge at 14-12. The Tigers battled, working the deficit down to one at 21-20, but a Tennessee Rally closed the set and match out with four straight points.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox led the Tigers once again, producing 16 kills to reach double-digits for the fourth-straight match. Freshman Janet deMarrais added another seven terminations while senior Anna Dixon chipped in six.

Tennessee’s duo of Erykah Lovett (15) and Morgahn Fingall (12) reached double-digit kills while Natalie Hayward added seven kills, two aces, 35 assists and eight digs in the win.

TOP TIGERS

#MIZ TAKEAWAYS

Freshman outside hitter deMarrais produced seven kills for the Tigers coming off the bench.

Freshman setter Riley Buckley reached double-digit assists for an eleventh-straight match with 32 against the Wildcats. In all Eleven matches, Buckley has recorded 30 or more assists in eight of them.

Cox's 16 kills marked the ninth time this season the sophomore has produced double-digit terminations. She is averaging 3.93 kills per set on the season.

UP NEXT

Mizzou Returns to the Hearnes Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 to face No. 15 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT. The annual Gold Rush match will be televised on SEC Network +.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

