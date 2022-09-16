Volleyball falls 3-0 to Idaho Friday Afternoon

Next Match: vs. Nicholls State 9/16/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 16 (Fri) / 7:00 PM vs. Nicholls State

LARAMIE, WY — The Morehead State volleyball team fell to the Idaho Vandals 3-0 (22-25, 17-25, 17-25) Friday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The non-conference loss moved Morehead State to 3-7 on the season.

Game Notes

» ME Hargan had a team-high nine kills for Morehead State. She also hit .316.

» Morehead State got a team-high seven digs from Bridget Bessler .

» Morehead State attackers were helped by a team-high 26 assists from Bessler.

» Idaho registered 13 team blocks, limiting the Eagles to only .065 hitting on the day.

How It Happened

SET 1 | The Eagles fell in a back-and-forth first set, losing 25-22 in a game that featured two lead changes and was tied 11 times. Neither team led by more than four points in the set.

SET 2 | Morehead State then dropped set two 25-17 to fall behind in the match two sets to none. The Eagles fell behind on the first point and never took the lead before dropping the set.

SET 3 | Morehead State was not able to win set three and was swept by Idaho. The Eagles fell in a tough set 25-17. Morehead State trailed by as many as eight points as Idaho grabbed the advantage for good at 15-14 in a set that was tied up six times before the Vandals took over in the second half of the stanza.

Up Next

The Eagles wrap up the UNIWYO Invite Friday night at 7 pm ET versus Nicholls State.