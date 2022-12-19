Volleyball Ends Season Ranked 21st in AVCA Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Volleyball team finished the season ranked 21st in the year-end American Volleyball Coaches Association poll that was released on Monday, December 19th.



It’s the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Creighton has been ranked in the year-end AVCA poll, something only 12 schools (BYU, Creighton, Florida, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin) can claim.

Creighton has now been ranked in the year-end poll on eight occasions. The Bluejays were No. 24 in 2012, No. 19 in 2015, No. 9 in 2016, No. 16 in 2017, No. 13 in 2018, No. 16 in 2019 and No. 22 in 2021 before today’s No. 21 ranking.

Over the last 15 seasons, 275-of-375 teams (73.3 percent) have been in both the preseason and postseason AVCA Top 25 polls, as all but UCLA, Illinois, Utah, Kansas and USC were in both the preseason and year-end poll this fall.

Texas ended the season atop the poll after winning its third national title on Saturday. Runner-up Louisville was second, with San Diego third and Pitt fourth. Creighton and No. 13 Marquette were the Lone BIG EAST teams to appear in the final poll.



Creighton, which earned an 11th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament this fall, finished the season with a 27-5 record. The Bluejays won their ninth straight regular-season BIG EAST title while also capturing the BIG EAST Tournament title for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.

Creighton reached as high as No. 11 in the OPEN poll this fall (Nov. 14) and was ranked 14th Entering the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 30 polls and 107 times in program history. That figure ranks 43rd-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 172-40 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the OPEN poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, extending another program record.



Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Texas [64] 1600 28-1 1 2 Louisville 1531 31-3 4 3 San Diego 1472 31-2 3 4 Pittsburgh 1412 31-4 6 5 Badger State 1310 28-4 2 6 Stanford 1288 27-5 5 7 Oregon 1206 26-6 9 8 Ohio State 1167 22-10 10 9 Nebraska 1069 26-6 7 10 Minnesota 1026 22-9 8 11 Penn State 942 26-8 11 12 Florida 861 25-6 12 13 Marquette 792 29-4 16 14 Kentucky 768 22-8 15 15 Baylor 695 25-7 17 16 Georgia Tech 565 21-8 13 17 Houston 499 30-4 23 18 BYU 463 23-7 18 19 Rice 434 27-4 20 20 Purdue 403 21-11 19 21 Creighton 333 27-5 14 22 UCF 302 28-2 21 23 Western Kentucky 233 29-4 22 24 Washington State 194 23-10 24 25 Arkansas 70 21-9 NO

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 50; Auburn 29; Washington 28; Iowa State 25; Kansas 16; Loyola Marymount 8