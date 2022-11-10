Volleyball Ends Regular Season With One On The Road And One At Home

Sunday will be Senior Day and International Student Day at Baptist Health Arena.

RICHMOND, Ky. –

Eastern Kentucky will conclude the regular season with a road game at Liberty on Friday and a home game on Sunday against Queens.

EKU and Liberty will square off at 6 pm on Friday. Sunday’s match at home against Queens is scheduled for 1 pm Both matches will air live on ESPN+.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– The series with Liberty is tied after the Colonels picked up a 3-2 win over the Flames in Richmond on Oct. 8. Sarah Mitchell had 14 kills and 15 digs for EKU in the first meeting this season. Trinity Watts led Liberty with 16 kills.

– Eastern Kentucky leads the series against Queens 1-0. EKU beat the Royals 3-0 on Oct. 7. Molly Michalak led the team with 10 kills in the first meeting. Alleigh Johnson had a match-best 11 kills for Queens.

THE COLONELS

– The Colonels fell to 14-14 overall this season and 5-9 in the ASUN after two road losses this past weekend at Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson.

– Michalak leads the team this season with 2.90 kills per set. In two matches last weekend, she averaged 3.50 kills and 3.63 digs. The junior led all players with 19 kills at Stetson and also had 21 digs and two aces.

– Senior Chloe Mason is averaging a team-best 5.40 assists per set and has served up a team-high 32 aces. The transfer from Indiana State recorded her 1,000th career dig against Stetson on Saturday.

– Freshman Carson Ledford has 95 blocks this season. She is five blocks away from becoming the first Colonel to record 100 blocks in a season since Kaylin Johnson (100) did it in 2017.

– Josie Schmittendorf leads Eastern Kentucky with 4.02 digs per set.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

– Liberty sits at 19-7 overall and 12-2 in ASUN matches. The Flames have won eight in a row since losing to EKU in Richmond. Liberty swept a road trip to North Alabama and Central Arkansas this past weekend.

– Watts, a junior outside hitter, has a team-high 303 kills. She also averages 0.94 blocks per set. Junior middle Blocker Lydia Burts has compiled 119 blocks for 1.24 per set. Delaney Dilfer, a junior, is the primary setter and leads the team with 11.04 assists per set.

– Queens is 6-21 overall and 1-13 in ASUN Conference play this season. The Royals have lost six in a row since beating Jacksonville, 3-2, at home on Oct. 15.

– Johnson, a sophomore right side, leads the team with 3.25 kills per set. Sophomore middle blocker Kayla McDuffie has a team-best 0.68 blocks per set. Sophomore Jesse George contributes 4.25 digs per set.