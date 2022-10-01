Volleyball Embarks for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball treks to South Carolina for an away match against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2, in Columbia, SC

Saturday’s match will air on SEC Network+ while Sunday’s bout will stream on SEC Network.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou leads South Carolina 9-4 in the all-time series.

The two sides met twice last fall, with the Gamecocks taking a 3-1 decision.

Last time against South Carolina, senior Anna Dixon led the Tigers with 16 kills, 4 digs, and 1 block.

MIZZOU NOTABLES

Senior Anna Dixon posted double-digit kills in the match last Wednesday against Kentucky.

posted double-digit kills in the match last Wednesday against Kentucky. Senior Libero Leandra Mangual-Duran produced a season-best three aces to go along with her 23 digs – the 10th time she has reached double-digits this season. The Tigers had seven aces as a team.

Sophomore Trista Strasser recorded five blocks – the fifth time in 2022 she has produced five or more rejections. Strasser averages 1.11 blocks per set.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

