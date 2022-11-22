Volleyball Earns Four College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Honors

HOUSTON – The #22 University of Houston volleyball had four of its student-athletes earn Academic All-District honors from the College Sport Communications, the organization announced on Tuesday. The award recognizes excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

Junior Kate Georgiades (fitness and sport), senior Abbie Jackson (exercise science), Graduate Kennedy Warren (psychology) and sophomore Bryshanna Brown (exercise science) all earned Academic All-District honors.

Georgiades has been named The American Defensive Player of the Week six times this season, posting 576 digs as the team’s starting libero. Jackson broke the program’s career service aces record earlier this season while also earning 411 kills. Warren has tallied 163 kills and Brown has 59 digs in 54 sets.

ABOUT THE AWARD

The 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

UP NEXT

The Cougars complete the regular season with a trip to Florida, battling South Florida at noon CT, Wednesday in Tampa followed by a rematch against No. 24 UCF in Orlando at 4 pm CT, Friday. A win against South Florida would guarantee Houston at least a share of the conference title in the team’s final season in The American.

