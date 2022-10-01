Volleyball Eagles Fall in 3-0 Sweep to SIU Edwardsville
BOX SCORE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. –The Morehead State volleyball team could not beat an opposing Cougars’ offense Saturday on the road, losing to SIU Edwardsville in straight sets (17-25, 22-25, 20-25).
The loss dropped Morehead State’s record to 6-9 overall and 2-2 in OVC action.
Game Notes
» Abby Hulsman had a team-high 12 kills for Morehead State.
» Morehead State got a team-high 14 digs from Peighton Isley.
» Bridget Bessler had a match-high 32 assists.
» The Eagles hit .161 and had six blocks, including four from Irene Wogenstahl.
How It Happened
SET 1 | The Eagles found themselves in an early deficit, losing a tough first set 25-17. Morehead State trailed by as many as eight points as SIU Edwardsville grabbed the advantage for good at 7-6 in a set that was knotted up five times before the Cougars took control.
SET 2 | Morehead State then lost set two 25-22 to fall behind in the match two sets to none. SIUE grabbed the advantage for good at 17-16 in a set that was tied up six times before the Cougars took over in the second half of the stanza.
SET 3 | Morehead State was not able to win the third set and was swept. The Eagles came up short by the score of 25-20. The home team grabbed the advantage for good at 15-14 in a set that was tied up five times before the Cougars took over in the second half of the stanza.
Up Next
Morehead State Returns home to face Tennessee State in a two-match series. The contests will be Thursday and Friday this week.