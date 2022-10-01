Volleyball Eagles Fall in 3-0 Sweep to SIU Edwardsville

Next Match: Tennessee State 10/6/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 06 (Thu) / 6:00 PM Tennessee State

BOX SCORE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. –The Morehead State volleyball team could not beat an opposing Cougars’ offense Saturday on the road, losing to SIU Edwardsville in straight sets (17-25, 22-25, 20-25).

The loss dropped Morehead State’s record to 6-9 overall and 2-2 in OVC action.

Game Notes

» Abby Hulsman had a team-high 12 kills for Morehead State.

» Morehead State got a team-high 14 digs from Peighton Isley .

» Bridget Bessler had a match-high 32 assists.

» The Eagles hit .161 and had six blocks, including four from Irene Wogenstahl .

How It Happened

SET 1 | The Eagles found themselves in an early deficit, losing a tough first set 25-17. Morehead State trailed by as many as eight points as SIU Edwardsville grabbed the advantage for good at 7-6 in a set that was knotted up five times before the Cougars took control.

SET 2 | Morehead State then lost set two 25-22 to fall behind in the match two sets to none. SIUE grabbed the advantage for good at 17-16 in a set that was tied up six times before the Cougars took over in the second half of the stanza.

SET 3 | Morehead State was not able to win the third set and was swept. The Eagles came up short by the score of 25-20. The home team grabbed the advantage for good at 15-14 in a set that was tied up five times before the Cougars took over in the second half of the stanza.

Up Next

Morehead State Returns home to face Tennessee State in a two-match series. The contests will be Thursday and Friday this week.