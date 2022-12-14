Volleyball duo earns regional honors

VESTAL, NY – Following the team’s record-setting season, volleyball standouts Tsvetelina Ilieva and Giulia Bonifacio have been recognized with regional honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the association announced Tuesday morning. Ilieva was named Honorable mention East Coast All-Region and Bonifacio was selected East Coast Freshman of the Year. Both players are the first Bearcats in program history to earn regional distinction. The East Coast region is comprised of 35 teams, including teams from the ACC.

“I’m so very proud of Tsvet and Giulia,” first year head Coach Allie Yaeger said. “This is truly a Testament to all their hard work paying off. They are such a great representation for our program and for the America East. I am so happy for them and for all their accomplishments this season.”

Ilieva anchored the Bearcats all season and was named America East Player of the Year and first team all-conference. The junior outside hitter amassed 351 kills (3.73/set) and accounted for 410 points (4/36/set). In conference play, her kills and points per set easily outpaced all America East players. She was ranked among the league’s top-10 in three categories, recorded six double-doubles and posted 15 or more kills nine times.

Bonifacio produced a Sensational first Collegiate season. The opposite side hitter totaled 278 kills (2.96/set), 236 digs (2.51/set), 67 blocks and a team-high 34 aces. She ranked among the America East top-10 in five categories and compiled seven double-doubles. Bonifacio was named second team all-conference and was a member of the All-Rookie Team.

Yaeger and the Bearcats captured the program’s first America East regular season title and hosted the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time. Binghamton’s season superlatives included the most wins in 17 seasons (17-9), the best regular-season win percentage (.708) in program history, the fewest losses in 23 years and a +10 improvement in wins from a year ago. The Bearcats produced more wins than the previous four seasons combined, competed in the program’s first national tournament in 10 years (NIVC) and set the table for future success with every key member of the lineup set to return in 2023.