Volleyball Drops Weekend Finale At Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Central Michigan volleyball team fell in straight sets on Saturday in the finale of a two-match series against Bowling Green at the Falcons’ Stroh Center.

CMU is 11-8, 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. BGSU, which leads the East Division of the MAC, is 12-7, 7-1.

The Chippewas completed a .219 hitting percentage, a vast improvement from .041 against the Falcons on Friday.

A pair of aces gave BGSU a quick start in the first set, as the Chippewas took their first timeout of the set down 14-9. CMU would not get within three points for the rest of the set and fell, 25-19.

The Chippewas led early in set two, with back-to-back kills from Maddie Whitfield forcing a Falcon timeout with CMU leading, 8-4. BGSU claimed nine of the next 14 points and tied the set, 13-13. The teams tied five more times through the set before the Falcons went ahead for good and then took the set, 25-20.

Both CMU and BGSU hit their respective lowest percentages of the night in the third set and finished with .051 and .116 hitting percentages, respectively.

The Falcons’ eight aces for the set paid off early, which forced the Chippewas into its first timeout trailing 8-3. CMU pulled within one point, 14-13, before Bowling Green claimed 11 of the next 16 points for the set and the match, 25-18.

Anna Erickson led the Chippewas with 10 Kills and junior middle Blocker Elly Medendorp followed with eight kills on a team-high .500 hitting percentage. Whitfield finished with seven kills and two blocks.

Freshman setter Claire Ammeraal contributed 26 assists and sophomore libero Aly Gurtiza posted 14 digs.

CMU is scheduled to play host to Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Oct. 19 (6 pm) at McGuirk Arena. The Eagles are 2-7, 1-6 after downing Miami (Ohio) on Friday.