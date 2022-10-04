Volleyball Drops Matchup Against Princeton

Next Match: Yale University 10/7/2022 | 7 P.M ESPN+ October 07 (Fri) / 7 PM Yale University

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard volleyball team could not come out on top against Princeton on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the second home match of the weekend. Harvard (2-9, 1-2 Ivy) was defeated by Princeton (11–2, 3-0 Ivy) 3-1 in five sets of 22-25, 18-25, 25-20 and 22-25.

The Harvard team was outscored in the beginning of the first set, but almost made a comeback as they were able to tie the set 18-18. The Tigers were able to pull out the win in set one and used that momentum to defeat the Crimson once again in set two. The third set of the night appeared to be going towards another Tiger win, but the Crimson made a comeback and were able to defeat Princeton by five in the third set. The fourth set was dominated by the Tigers to start, with the Crimson reeling them back in to tie it up at 21. The Tigers were then able to take over the court to finish out the match in four sets.

Harvard Highlights

– Katie Vorhies was the leader in Kills and points for the second match of the weekend, scoring 18 Kills and 20.5 points in tonight’s match. This marks the fifth match in a row Vorhies has led the team in kills.

– Four Crimson players scored Harvard’s six aces throughout the night: Rocky Aguirre and Lindsey Zhang with two and Olivia Cooper and Bella Almanza with one each.

– Harvard’s strong point against the Tigers throughout the night was their blocks. The Crimson outscored Princeton on blocks 14 to eight.

Up Next

Harvard Volleyball will host two more home matches next weekend, facing off against Yale on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 pm followed by a match against Brown on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 pm Both matches will stream on ESPN+.