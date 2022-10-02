Volleyball Drops Match To No. 19 Marquette
MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee, Wis.
FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette took set one, 25-14.
– The Golden Eagles were able to break away from a 4-4 tie and maintain the lead to finish the set.
– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) each notched three kills. Nelson hit a team-best .500.
– Five Friars were able to get on the board for block assists.
– Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif) and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) combined for five assists.
SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Golden Eagles also captured set two, 25-16.
– The score remained within three in the first half of the set, before Marquette was able to pull away to take the set.
– Nelson added three more kills, bringing her total to six in the match.
– Mullally added four assists.
– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a team-best eight digs.
THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette closed out the day in straight sets, taking the third, 25-16.
– Taylor added five digs, bringing her total to 19 in the match.
– Mullally and Ruggles added three and four kills, respectively.
MATCH NOTES:
– Taylor was the only Friar able to reach double-digits in any category with 19 digs.
– Providence had a total of eight block assists, being led by Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas), who recorded three.
– The Friars had 25 kills and 41 digs across three sets.
RECORDS:
Providence: 8-8 (0-4 BIG EAST)
Marquette: 13-1 (4-0 BIG EAST)
WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will return to Alumni Hall for a four-game homestand, hosting Xavier on Friday Oct. 7 at 6:00 pm before facing Creighton on Saturday, Oct. 8. The following weekend, the Friars will welcome Georgetown and Villanova for a pair of matches.
