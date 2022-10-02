Volleyball Drops Match To No. 19 Marquette

Next Match: Xavier University 10/7/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 07 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Xavier University

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee, Wis.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette took set one, 25-14.

– The Golden Eagles were able to break away from a 4-4 tie and maintain the lead to finish the set.

– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) each notched three kills. Nelson hit a team-best .500.

– Five Friars were able to get on the board for block assists.

– Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif) and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) combined for five assists.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Golden Eagles also captured set two, 25-16.

– The score remained within three in the first half of the set, before Marquette was able to pull away to take the set.

– Nelson added three more kills, bringing her total to six in the match.

– Mullally added four assists.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a team-best eight digs.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette closed out the day in straight sets, taking the third, 25-16.

– Taylor added five digs, bringing her total to 19 in the match.

– Mullally and Ruggles added three and four kills, respectively.

MATCH NOTES:

– Taylor was the only Friar able to reach double-digits in any category with 19 digs.

– Providence had a total of eight block assists, being led by Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas), who recorded three.

– The Friars had 25 kills and 41 digs across three sets.

RECORDS:

Providence: 8-8 (0-4 BIG EAST)

Marquette: 13-1 (4-0 BIG EAST)

WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will return to Alumni Hall for a four-game homestand, hosting Xavier on Friday Oct. 7 at 6:00 pm before facing Creighton on Saturday, Oct. 8. The following weekend, the Friars will welcome Georgetown and Villanova for a pair of matches.

– GO FRIARS! –