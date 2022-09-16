Volleyball Drops Match To George Washington In Five Sets

Next Match: at University of Pennsylvania 9/17/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 17 (Sat) / 11:00 AM at University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to George Washington University in five sets on Sept. 16 at the Sheridan University City Classic in Philadelphia, Pa.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence captured set one, 25-23.

– The set went back and forth with 13 ties and seven lead changes. Providence went on a 5-2 run to close out the set.

– Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) hit .600 on five attempts.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a set-high nine digs. Jiji Lykins (Coral Springs, Fla.) and Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) had four apiece.

– Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) and Maryanne Boyle (Blacklick, Ohio) each accounted for a pair of block assists.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Friars dominated set two, 25-15

– Providence broke an early 4-4 tie and maintained the lead throughout the remainder of the set.

– Mullally paced the Friars offensively with a team-best six kills on nine attempts.

– Taylor reached double-digit digs, adding six to the tally. The graduate student also posted five assists.

– Lykins and Rudich combined for four service aces, recording a team-best two apiece.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: George Washington rallied back to take set three, 25-17.

– Grant notched a team-best three kills on six attempts, hitting .500.

– Mullally collected a team-high four digs.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: GW won its second straight set, 25-16.

– Mullally and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) combined for eight assists.

– Taylor had a team-best seven digs.

FIFTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: George Washington closed out the match with a win over the Friars, 15-10.

– There were three ties and two lead changes in the set.

– GW got an early lead which was what ultimately gave them the edge over the Friars, as the teams went point-for-point the last six points to close out the set.

– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) had two kills, bringing her total to seven in the match.

MATCH NOTES:

– Brielle Mullally posted her second straight triple-double with 12 kills, 16 assists and 14 digs.

– Sasha Rudich hit a team-best .429 on 14 attempts.

– Mackenzie Taylor had a team-high 26 digs.

– The Friars fell to 0-2 on the weekend.

RECORDS:

Providence: 7-4

George Washington: 4-7

WHAT’S NEXT:

Providence will host Penn tomorrow, Sept. 17 at 11:00 am to finish the Sheraton University City Invitational. For streaming information and to keep up with live stats, visit Volleyball Schedule.

