Volleyball Drops Liberty League Finale at William Smith

GENEVA, NY – William Smith College hit a scorching .431 as a team as the Herons defeated the Union College Women’s volleyball team by a 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-14) score in Union’s conference finale on Saturday afternoon at Bristol Gym .

Junior Keara Page recorded a team-leading seven kills for Union (10-13, 2-6 Liberty League), but the visitors finished the match with just 19 kills as a team. Malya Sayre led William Smith (14-5, 5-2 Liberty League) with 12 kills on .500 hitting, followed by Marin Montagne with nine kills on .571 hitting.

Union struggled to find points in the first two sets, combining for nine kills in the opening two frames. William Smith, conversely, put down 14 kills in each set to take a quick 2-0 lead. The score was tied at five in the first set before the Herons rattled off a 12-1 run to take full control. The second set followed the same script, as a 5-4 Union lead quickly morphed into a 20-8 deficit.

The visitors put down 10 kills compared to the home team’s nine in the third set, but it was not enough to extend the match. Union started the frame on a 9-5 run and held its last lead at 12-10 before five straight points started a 15-3 closing stretch that clinched the sweep for the Herons.

Union will close out the 2022 season next weekend at the Skidmore Invitational, beginning on Friday night with a 6 pm Matchup against SUNY Potsdam.