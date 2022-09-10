Volleyball Drops Game One of the Stetson Invitational

Next Match: vs. Mercer 9/10/2022 | 10:00 a.m Sept. 10 (Sat) / 10:00 am vs. Mercer History

DELAND, Fla. – The SIUE volleyball team fell to host Stetson in three sets 20-25, 16-25, 23-25. Following the loss, the Cougars move to 3-3 on the year, while the Hatters improve to 6-1.

After trading points back-and-forth in the opening set, the Hatters used a 9-1 run to take a 17-9 advantage over the Cougars. SIUE fought back with a 7-4 run of their own but couldn’t rally as Stetson took the first set 25-20. Savannah Christian led the Cougars offensively with 6 kills in the first set.

The Hatters got off to an early 6-0 lead in the second set with the help of four kills. The Cougars fought back to cut Stetson’s lead to six points, but the Hatters would pull away to take the second set, 25-16.

The Cougars raced out to a 10-2 lead in the third set on seven kills. With a score of 16-9 in the Cougars’ advantage, Stetson fought back and used a 9-2 run to tie the set. The Hatters maintained their momentum to take the set and the match.

Offensively for the Cougars, Christian led the team with 14 kills on 27 attacks with three errors, good for a .333 clip. Julia Treichel also tallied 11 kills, while Caroline Waite dished out 20 assists in the loss. defensively, Nicole Kijowski finished the match with a team-high 18 digs.

The Cougars will resume action in the Stetson Invitational on Saturday as they take on Mercer at 10:00 am before closing out the weekend against Bethune-Cookman at 4:00 pm