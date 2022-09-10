Volleyball Drops Finale At North Dakota State

Next Match: vs. Notre Dame 9/16/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 16 (Fri) / 3 pm vs. Notre Dame

FARGO, ND – Just hours after winning a Marathon five-setter over tournament host North Dakota State, the Central Michigan volleyball team fell in four sets on Saturday afternoon to Chicago State in the finale of the NDSU tournament at the Bison’s Bentson/Bunker Fieldhouse.

The Cougars (3-6) capitalized on early leads to go up two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-12. CMU (6-2), which saw its win streak end at four games, denied the sweep by claiming the third, 25-17, then fell one last time in the fourth, 22-25.

CMU (6-2), which finished the weekend 1-1, utilized a pair of aces by Claire Ammeraal Midway through the third set to shift the momentum and seize a 16-13 lead. Refusing to go down without a fight, 10 of the next 14 points fell in favor of the Chippewas for the 25-17 set win.

A mid-set scoring run gave CSU the 24-17 edge in the fourth after exchanging the lead with the Chippewas four times for the match point. CMU pushed for a comeback after a timeout by scoring six of the next eight points, but fell just short as the Cougars claimed the set and the match.

Maddie Whitfield led the Chippewas with eight kills and three blocks while Anna Erickson and Mallory Hernandez followed with seven kills apiece.

CMU Setters Kamryn Olson and Ammeraal finished with 15 and 12 assists, respectively. Elly Medendorp tallied a team-high four blocks and libero Aly Gurtiza made 17 digs.

The Chippewas are scheduled to participate in Butler’s Bulldog Brawl, opening against Notre Dame (3-6) on Friday, Sept. 16. On Saturday, CMU will play Missouri (noon) before closing the tournament with host Butler (6 pm).