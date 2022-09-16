Volleyball Drops Bulldog Brawl Opener To Notre Dame

Next Match: vs. Missouri 9/17/2022 | Noon Sept. 17 (Sat) / Noon vs. Missouri

INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Michigan volleyball team fell in straight sets on Friday to Notre Dame in the opener of the Bulldog Brawl, Hosted by Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Fighting Irish (4-5) took the match, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21, and amounted to just nine errors to CMU’s 26.

CMU (6-3) is set to play its final two matches of the tournament on Saturday. The Chippewas are set to take on Missouri at noon and then will conclude with a match with host Butler at 6 pm

On Friday, the Tigers (5-3) defeated Ohio in five sets and the Bulldogs (6-4) fell in straight sets to the Bobcats.

The first set of the CMU-Notre Dame match moved swiftly in the Irish’s favor before the Chippewas found their footing in set two, utilizing middle and late-set rallies to keep pace. Facing match point in the third set at 17-24, CMU used a four-point spurt to make a game of it before succumbing.

Elly Medendorp and Natalia Regiment led the Chippewas with seven kills each, while Medendorp finished with a .583 hitting percentage on 12 attempts.