Volleyball Drops Both Ends of Tri-Match at Muhlenberg

Allentown, PA (October 8, 2022) – The DeSales University volleyball team dropped both ends of a tri-match at Muhlenberg College on Saturday afternoon falling to Gettysburg College and the host Mules snapping its six match winning streak.

Match #1 (L/1-3 vs. Gettysburg)

DSU stormed out of the Gates vs. the Bullets racing out to an 8-1 lead and never looked back dominating GC in the first set, 25-12.

The second set was back-and-forth with the Bulldogs leading 17-16 late before GC scored four straight points to take a 20-17 lead and finished off the set with five straight to win 25-18.

Gettysburg dominated the final two sets, 25-11 and 25-8, to close out the match.

First-year Madison Swift had nine kills, while senior Austen Brewer and first-year Abby Weise each had seven kills in the loss.

Weise added 11 digs and senior McKenzie Brady had 14 digs. First-year Peyton Porterfield had 14 assists and 10 digs.

Match #2 (L/0-3 vs. Muhlenberg)

DSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and the two teams traded points for a while with DeSales Clutching to a 14-13 lead in the opening set. The Mules dominated after that scoring seven straight points to take a 20-14 lead and never looked back.

In the second set DeSales again led early scoring five straight points to lead 12-8 midway through the set. The lead was still four (14-10) a few points later before five straight from the Mules made it 15-14. The Bulldogs battled back for a 19-18 lead but Muhlenberg answered with four straight points late to take a 22-19 lead and DSU was unable to recover.

The third set was very similar to the first two as DSU led early and the match was back-and-forth Midway thru. Tied at 18, the Mules scored three straight to take a 21-18 lead before putting away DeSales with two straight points after the Bulldogs climbed to within 23-22.

Junior Shannon McDevitt played well totaling eight kills and four blocks, hitting .500 for the match. Junior Grace Grandinetti had 12 assists and seven digs and Brady finished with 14 digs.

DSU is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Arcadia University for an important MAC Freedom Matchup beginning at 7:00 pm.