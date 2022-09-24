Volleyball Drops BIG EAST Season Opener To St. John’s
QUEENS, NY – The Providence College volleyball team fell to BIG EAST foe St. John’s in straight sets on Sept. 23 in Queens, NY
FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: St. John’s took set one, 25-16.
– St. John’s led the Friars from wire-to-wire after going on an 8-0 run to create distance early in the set.
– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a set-high seven digs.
– Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) had a team-high three kills on seven total attacks.
– Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) and Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) added two block assists each.
SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Red Storm captured set two, 25-19.
– St. John’s went on a 7-3 run to start the set.
– Taylor notched six digs to put her into double-digits for the match.
– Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) registered two kills on four attempts, hitting a team-best .500.
– Mullally and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) combined for nine assists, with five and four, respectively.
THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: St. John’s edged out Providence to take set three, 27-25.
– The set was tied at 15 and remained within two before Red Strom pulled away for the win.
– Mullally and Rhoden each added three kills to take their totals to eight and six, respectively.
– Mullally posted a team-high six assists.
– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Grant each put up two block assists.
MATCH NOTES:
– Taylor collected a team-best 19 digs.
– Mullally and Ruggles each reached double-digit assists, Ruggles posted a team best 13.
– As a team, the Friars registered 30 kills on 104 total attacks, 44 digs and 29 assists.
RECORDS:
Providence: 8-5
St. John’s: 10-4
WHAT’S NEXT:
The Friars will return to action Saturday night [Sept. 24] at 6:00 pm to take on Seton Hall in South Orange, NJ For streaming information and to keep up with live stats, visit Volleyball Schedule.
– GO FRIARS! –