Volleyball Drops BIG EAST Season Opener To St. John’s

Next Match: at Seton Hall University 9/24/2022 | 6:00 P.M

QUEENS, NY – The Providence College volleyball team fell to BIG EAST foe St. John’s in straight sets on Sept. 23 in Queens, NY

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: St. John’s took set one, 25-16.

– St. John’s led the Friars from wire-to-wire after going on an 8-0 run to create distance early in the set.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a set-high seven digs.

– Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) had a team-high three kills on seven total attacks.

– Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) and Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) added two block assists each.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Red Storm captured set two, 25-19.

– St. John’s went on a 7-3 run to start the set.

– Taylor notched six digs to put her into double-digits for the match.

– Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) registered two kills on four attempts, hitting a team-best .500.

– Mullally and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) combined for nine assists, with five and four, respectively.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: St. John’s edged out Providence to take set three, 27-25.

– The set was tied at 15 and remained within two before Red Strom pulled away for the win.

– Mullally and Rhoden each added three kills to take their totals to eight and six, respectively.

– Mullally posted a team-high six assists.

– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Grant each put up two block assists.

MATCH NOTES:

– Taylor collected a team-best 19 digs.

– Mullally and Ruggles each reached double-digit assists, Ruggles posted a team best 13.

– As a team, the Friars registered 30 kills on 104 total attacks, 44 digs and 29 assists.

RECORDS:

Providence: 8-5

St. John’s: 10-4

WHAT’S NEXT:

The Friars will return to action Saturday night [Sept. 24] at 6:00 pm to take on Seton Hall in South Orange, NJ For streaming information and to keep up with live stats, visit Volleyball Schedule.

