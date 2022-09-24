Volleyball Drops Back-and-Forth Battle with Towson

STONY BROOK, NY – After defeating St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday to close out non-conference play, Stony Brook welcomed Towson to town for a two-day matchup with the Tigers but it was the visitors who took the strong back-and-forth battle in three sets, 24-26, 27-29, 19-25. The Seawolves opened the first set leading 14-10 before a timeout by Towson switched the momentum. Towson took the advantage late and captured the first set 26-24.

The neck-and-neck battle continued in the second set, as the teams traded points from the opening serve. No lead exceeded four points and the Tigers took it 29-27. Carrying that momentum to the third set, the Tigers closed out the Seawolves, 25-19. The Seawolves had two student-athletes finish the match with double-digit kills. Freshman Kali Moore led the way with 13 kills while sophomore Erin Garr followed by 10.

STATS AND NOTES

Moore recorded 13 kills on .281 hitting for the Seawolves. It was the seventh time this season that she finished a match with 10 or more kills. The outside hitter added two digs and a block assist, as well.

Bradley matched her season-high in kills at seven, a total she first hit exactly a week ago against Hofstra on September 17. She added three blocks and a dig for the Seawolves on a strong .438 hitting day.

Garr totaled 10 kills as she hit an efficient .400 from the outside. She has now collected 10 kills in four of the last five matches.

Junior setter Torri Henry recorded 35 assists, a number she has eclipsed in five of the last six games.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“Towson is a solid team with a lot of weapons and we executed the game plan well for the most part but a point here and there is the difference against a team this solid. I thought offensively we played well but needed to serve Tougher in tight situations to get them out of system when it counted. We will make a couple adjustments defensively for Tomorrow and try to get a little more separation.” – head coach Kristin Belzung .

NEXT UP

The Seawolves are back in Pritchard Gymnasium Tomorrow at 1 pm for the second of two matches versus Towson.