Volleyball Drops Back-and-Forth Battle with Towson
STONY BROOK, NY – After defeating St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday to close out non-conference play, Stony Brook welcomed Towson to town for a two-day matchup with the Tigers but it was the visitors who took the strong back-and-forth battle in three sets, 24-26, 27-29, 19-25. The Seawolves opened the first set leading 14-10 before a timeout by Towson switched the momentum. Towson took the advantage late and captured the first set 26-24.
That’s 3️⃣ in a row for Saige!
🌊🐺 x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/wlmBo9OYHt
— Stony Brook Volleyball (@StonyBrookVB) September 24, 2022
The neck-and-neck battle continued in the second set, as the teams traded points from the opening serve. No lead exceeded four points and the Tigers took it 29-27. Carrying that momentum to the third set, the Tigers closed out the Seawolves, 25-19. The Seawolves had two student-athletes finish the match with double-digit kills. Freshman Kali Moore led the way with 13 kills while sophomore Erin Garr followed by 10.
SAIGE. DID. THAT.
🌊🐺 x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/YgtFRYpr41
— Stony Brook Volleyball (@StonyBrookVB) September 24, 2022
STATS AND NOTES
- Moore recorded 13 kills on .281 hitting for the Seawolves. It was the seventh time this season that she finished a match with 10 or more kills. The outside hitter added two digs and a block assist, as well.
- Bradley matched her season-high in kills at seven, a total she first hit exactly a week ago against Hofstra on September 17. She added three blocks and a dig for the Seawolves on a strong .438 hitting day.
- Garr totaled 10 kills as she hit an efficient .400 from the outside. She has now collected 10 kills in four of the last five matches.
- Junior setter Torri Henry recorded 35 assists, a number she has eclipsed in five of the last six games.
QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES
“Towson is a solid team with a lot of weapons and we executed the game plan well for the most part but a point here and there is the difference against a team this solid. I thought offensively we played well but needed to serve Tougher in tight situations to get them out of system when it counted. We will make a couple adjustments defensively for Tomorrow and try to get a little more separation.” – head coach Kristin Belzung.
NEXT UP
The Seawolves are back in Pritchard Gymnasium Tomorrow at 1 pm for the second of two matches versus Towson.
For an inside look at the Seawolves volleyball program, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.