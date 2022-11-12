Volleyball Drops a 3-2 Decision Against LSU

Next Match: Arkansas 11/16/2022 | 7 P.M Nov. 16 (Wed) / 7 PM Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball battled it out against SEC foe LSU in a five-set dual, but a consistent fifth set by LSU propelled them to the 3-2 win (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14).

Mizzou (8-15 (1-12 SEC) had a trio reach double-digit kills with the sophomore Kaylee Cox leading the Tigers with 21. Jordan Iliff added 18 and Anna Dixon 11 to help the Tigers’ Offensive charge.

LSU (14-11 (8-7 SEC) spread the Tigers’ Offensive efforts across four players. Paige Flickinger led the team with 16, while Sanaa Dotson put away 15. Anita Anwusi and Alia Williamsboth respectfully produced 10 terminations for the Tigers.

Cox produced a career-best 30 digs to go along with her 21 kills – the 12th time she has recorded a double-double this season.

TOP TIGERS

UP NEXT

Mizzou remains at home against Arkansas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. First serve is slated to begin at 6:00 pm CT.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

For all the latest information on Mizzou Volleyball, please visit MUTigers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.