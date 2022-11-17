Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Connecticut In Season Home Finale

Next Match: at Butler University 11/18/2022 | 12:00 PM Nov. 18 (Fri) / 12:00 PM at Butler University

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team was defeated in straight sets by Connecticut on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Alumni Hall.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Connecticut won the first set, 25-22.

A 6-1 start by the Friars allowed them to take an early 10-5 lead.

The Huskies rallied to take seven of the next nine points and matched the Friars at 12.

From this point, the Huskies held a slim lead over the Friars the rest of the way to take the set, 25-22.

Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) paced the Friar offense with three kills apiece. Mullally hit .500.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Huskies took the second set, 25-18, for a 2-0 edge in the match.

The teams traded points in the early stages of the set, leading to seven ties (7-7).

Three straight points by the Huskies led to a Providence timeout.

Out of the break, Connecticut held a steady lead to close the set, 25-18.

Mullally and Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) each notched three kills. Grant hit a team-best .500 and added one solo block and one block assist.

Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a team-best four digs.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Connecticut won the third set, 25-13 to take the match.

Connecticut led the set wire-to-wire.

Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) hit a set-best .800 on five attempts.

(North Olmsted, Ohio) hit a set-best .800 on five attempts. Five Friars were on the board for digs, led by Taylor’s five.

MATCH NOTES:

Taylor was the only Friar to reach double digits, recording 10 digs.

Mullally led the team offensively with seven kills. Rhoden and Grant followed with six.

Ruggles hit .833 on the night with five total kills.

RECORDS:

Providence: 12-17 (4-13 BIG EAST)

Connecticut: 16-12 (10-7 BIG EAST)

WHAT’S NEXT:

Providence will travel to Indianapolis, Ind. is Friday, Nov. 18 to face Butler at 12:00 pm

– GO FRIARS! –