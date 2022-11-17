Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Connecticut In Season Home Finale
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team was defeated in straight sets by Connecticut on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Alumni Hall.
FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Connecticut won the first set, 25-22.
- A 6-1 start by the Friars allowed them to take an early 10-5 lead.
- The Huskies rallied to take seven of the next nine points and matched the Friars at 12.
- From this point, the Huskies held a slim lead over the Friars the rest of the way to take the set, 25-22.
- Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) paced the Friar offense with three kills apiece. Mullally hit .500.
SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Huskies took the second set, 25-18, for a 2-0 edge in the match.
- The teams traded points in the early stages of the set, leading to seven ties (7-7).
- Three straight points by the Huskies led to a Providence timeout.
- Out of the break, Connecticut held a steady lead to close the set, 25-18.
- Mullally and Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) each notched three kills. Grant hit a team-best .500 and added one solo block and one block assist.
- Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected a team-best four digs.
THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Connecticut won the third set, 25-13 to take the match.
- Connecticut led the set wire-to-wire.
- Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) hit a set-best .800 on five attempts.
- Five Friars were on the board for digs, led by Taylor’s five.
MATCH NOTES:
- Taylor was the only Friar to reach double digits, recording 10 digs.
- Mullally led the team offensively with seven kills. Rhoden and Grant followed with six.
- Ruggles hit .833 on the night with five total kills.
RECORDS:
Providence: 12-17 (4-13 BIG EAST)
Connecticut: 16-12 (10-7 BIG EAST)
WHAT’S NEXT:
Providence will travel to Indianapolis, Ind. is Friday, Nov. 18 to face Butler at 12:00 pm
– GO FRIARS! –