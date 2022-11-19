Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To Butler In Season Finale

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Butler University in straight sets on Friday, Nov. 18 in Indianapolis, Ind.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Butler took set one, 25-22.

The teams traded points in the beginning stages of the set, which contained nine ties before either team reached double digits (9-9).

After a small 3-1 run by the Friars, Providence held a 12-10 lead, the largest of the set so far.

Butler scored four straight points to take a 14-12 advantage, however, the Friars responded with four of their own, gaining back the lead (16-14).

From this point, Butler scored six of the next eight points and maintained the lead to take the set, 25-22.

Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) led the Friar offense with six kills, hitting .444.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: Butler won the second set, 25-16, for a 2-0 edge in the match.

Butler used an early 7-1 run to take a 13-8 lead.

The Friars rallied to get as close as three (16-13) but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Bulldogs.

Butler closed the set with back-to-back points for a 25-16 win.

Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) and Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) registered four Kills apiece.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Butler won the third set, 26-24, to take the match.

Neither team was able to mount more than a three-point advantage over the other throughout the entirety of the set.

The teams remained within one point of each other in the late stages to push the set beyond regulation. Butler was able to close the set with two straight points (26-24).

Nelson notched five kills on seven attempts, hitting a set-best .714.

Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) followed with four kills and added six assists.

MATCH NOTES:

Mullally and Ruggles each posted a double-double. Mullally had 15 assists and 11 digs. Ruggles picked up 19 assists and 11 digs.

Two additional Friars had double-digit digs including Taylor, who led the team with 13, and Alicja Pokrzywa (Parsippany, NJ) who had 11.

This game marked the conclusion of the Friars’ 2022 season.

RECORDS:

Providence: 12-18 (4-14 BIG EAST)

Butler: 15-14 (9-8 BIG EAST)