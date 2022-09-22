Volleyball Drop a 3-0 decision at Tennessee

Next Match: Kentucky 9/28/2022 | 6 P.M Sept. 28 (Wed) / 6 PM Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Missouri volleyball (7-4, 0-1 SEC) went toe-to-toe with Tennessee (6-6, 1-0 SEC) in the first SEC match of the season, a first-set rally propelled the Lady Vols to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-20, sweep on Wednesday night.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox led the Tigers once again, producing 16 kills to reach double-digits for the fourth-straight match. Freshman Janet deMarrais added another seven terminations while senior Anna Dixon chipped in six.

Kentucky had a duo reach double-digit kills with Erykah Lovett leading the Lady Vols with 15. Morgahn Fingall added 12 and Natalie Hayward 10 to help the Offensive charge alive for Tennessee.

TOP TIGERS

Kaylee Cox : 16 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Leandra Mangual-Duran : 7 digs, 1 assist

Riley Buckely: 32 assists, 3b

#MIZ TAKEAWAYS

Freshman outside hitter deMarrais produced seven kills for the Tigers coming off the bench.

Freshman setter Riley Buckley reached double-digit assists for an eleventh-straight match with 32 against the Wildcats. In all Eleven matches, Buckley has recorded 30 or more assists in eight of them.

Cox's 16 kills marked the ninth time this season the sophomore has produced double-digit terminations. She is averaging 3.93 kills per set on the season.

UP NEXT

Mizzou Returns home next Wednesday, Sept. 38, to host No. 15 Kentucky in the Hearnes Center. Thursday’s match is Gold Rush.

