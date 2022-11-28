Volleyball draws St. John’s in NIVC first round

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton volleyball will extend its season into December for the first time in program history after the Bearcats (17-8) were selected for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), the school learned Sunday night. Binghamton will make its first NIVC appearance and face BIG EAST member St. John’s (19-13) in a first-round match at 7 pm Friday at host Boston College.

The 32-team tournament features eight pods of four teams. Boston College (19-13) hosts University of Buffalo (19-13) in the earlier first-round match at BC’s Margot Connell Recreation Center. The two winners meet at 4 pm Saturday in the second round.

“I’m very excited to not only be playing in the NIVC, but for our program to be playing in the month of December,” first-year head Coach Allie Yaeger said. “We are building a culture where we want this to be the new normal. We want the postseason experience. The NIVC gives us the opportunity to compete at a high level and challenge ourselves. I’m excited that we Drew the Johnnies. They are a traditional Northeast Powerhouse that competes at a high level and knows how to win.”

Binghamton punched its ticket to the tournament by winning the America East regular season title. Much like the basketball NIT selection, the NIVC Grants automatic bids to conference regular season Champions who do not advance to the NCAA tournament. The Bearcats lost in the America East semifinals on Nov. 19 after seeing two all-conference players go down with injuries. Binghamton Hosted the four-team conference tournament as the top seed. UMBC won the event to gain the NCAA tournament berth from the America East.

Under America East Coach of the Year Yaeger, the 2022 Bearcats orchestrated a dramatic turnaround of the program, winning more matches than the last four years combined. The team’s regular-season win percentage (.708) was the highest in the program’s 21-year Division I history. Binghamton went 8-2 to secure the program’s first-ever regular season title.

Now the season will extend to the single-elimination event, which features 2021 NIVC runnerup Valparaiso (22-10), 14 conference regular season Champions and 12 teams that won 20 or more matches. Quarterfinal matches take place Dec. 6-8, semifinals are Dec. 8-11 and the Championship match is Dec. 11-13 – all on participating campuses.