Volleyball Downs Texas A&M Commerce In Four Sets
Arlington, Texas – The Providence College volleyball team edged out Texas A&M Commerce in four sets on September 2 at the UTA Classic in Arlington, Texas.
FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Lions took the first set, 25-22.
– Three Friars, Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.), Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) registered four kills, with Grant recording a .500 hitting percentage.
– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) tallied 11 digs.
– The Friars scored four-straight points to get within two (23-21) but the Lions held on to win the set.
SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence edged out the Lions in set two, 27-25.
– The set featured 11 ties and three lead changes.
– Sammie Ruggles (North Olmstead, Ohio) added eight assists, bringing her total to 23 in the match.
– Nelson led the team in kills (five), totaling a team-best .409 hitting percentage.
– Grant added two block assists.
THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Friars dominated set three, 25-15.
– Providence started the set on a 10-2 run.
– The Friars maintained the lead for the entirety of the set.
– Two Friars, Nelson and Mullally, reached double-digit kills.
– Taylor collected six digs, bringing her total to 24 in the match.
FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took the last set, 25-23.
– The set featured 15 ties and 10 lead changes.
– Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) and Grant each contributed four kills, pushing them both into double digits with 11 apiece.
– Ruggles added nine assists.
– Grant registered three blocks to give her a team-best 5 block assists.
MATCH NOTES:
– The Friars finished the match with 50 kills and 77 digs.
– Ruggles posted her fourth straight double-double with a career-high 40 assists and 18 digs.
– Nelson reached a season-high 16 kills.
– Grant posted a team-best .471 hitting percentage.
– The Friars improved to 3-1 on the season.
WHAT’S NEXT:
Providence will return to play tonight, September 2 at 5:00 pm (ET), against North Texas. Streaming information can be found here: SCHEDULE
– GO FRIARS! –