Volleyball Downs Texas A&M Commerce In Four Sets

Arlington, Texas – The Providence College volleyball team edged out Texas A&M Commerce in four sets on September 2 at the UTA Classic in Arlington, Texas.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Lions took the first set, 25-22.

– Three Friars, Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.), Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) registered four kills, with Grant recording a .500 hitting percentage.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) tallied 11 digs.

– The Friars scored four-straight points to get within two (23-21) but the Lions held on to win the set.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence edged out the Lions in set two, 27-25.

– The set featured 11 ties and three lead changes.

– Sammie Ruggles (North Olmstead, Ohio) added eight assists, bringing her total to 23 in the match.

– Nelson led the team in kills (five), totaling a team-best .409 hitting percentage.

– Grant added two block assists.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Friars dominated set three, 25-15.

– Providence started the set on a 10-2 run.

– The Friars maintained the lead for the entirety of the set.

– Two Friars, Nelson and Mullally, reached double-digit kills.

– Taylor collected six digs, bringing her total to 24 in the match.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took the last set, 25-23.

– The set featured 15 ties and 10 lead changes.

– Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) and Grant each contributed four kills, pushing them both into double digits with 11 apiece.

– Ruggles added nine assists.

– Grant registered three blocks to give her a team-best 5 block assists.

MATCH NOTES:

– The Friars finished the match with 50 kills and 77 digs.

– Ruggles posted her fourth straight double-double with a career-high 40 assists and 18 digs.

– Nelson reached a season-high 16 kills.

– Grant posted a team-best .471 hitting percentage.

– The Friars improved to 3-1 on the season.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Providence will return to play tonight, September 2 at 5:00 pm (ET), against North Texas. Streaming information can be found here: SCHEDULE

– GO FRIARS! –