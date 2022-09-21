VOLLEYBALL DOWNS ROBERTS WESLEYAN 3-1 AT HOME

Next Match: Southern Connecticut State University 9/24/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Southern Connecticut State University

Syracuse, NY – The Le Moyne College volleyball team came back to win 3-1 against Roberts Wesleyan University Tonight at Ted Grant Court. The Redhawks took the first set, but the Dolphins came back and won the second, third and fourth set to take home the win.

“After coming out a little flat in the first set, the team rallied back to pick up three straight wins,” said head Coach Bethany Fabian ’13, M ’17 . “They did a great job of staying focused and keeping the energy high. It was a lot of fun to watch them go out there and get the job done. We are growing every match and I can’t wait to see more!”

The Dolphins opened tonight’s match losing the first set 25-21, but had a fire in them to win the second set, 25-22, the third set, 25-18, and the fourth and final set 25-18 to solidify the win .

Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Marie Rhodes (Lancaster, NY / St. Mary’s) and sophomore outside hitter Emily LaRuffa tied leading the Dolphins in Kills with 11 each, followed by senior outside hitter Megan Fay (Cornwall, NY / Cornwall) with 10 kills as well as four blocks. Freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo, NY / Frontier) registered 39 assists and eight digs. Redshirt sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Leslie (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) recorded a career-high 28 digs, which is the 10th-most in a four-set match over the last 19 seasons, and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Madison Dembroski (Plattekill, NY / Wallkill) posted eight. Fay, Rhodes and freshman middle Blocker Kayla Anstett (Rochester, NY / Hilton) tied for team-high honors with four blocks each.

Olivia Price led the Redhawks with 10 kills followed by Sydney Yanak with nine kills and Celine Malosa with eight kills. Sarina Pasquantonio had 19 assists followed by Caleigh Schroeder registering 14. Teagan Weber recorded 12 digs followed by Yanak with eight and Schroeder with seven.

The Le Moyne Dolphins (4-4) will play their next match at Ted Grant Court against Southern Connecticut State University this Saturday September 24that 1:00 PM.