Volleyball Dominates Against Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball dominated in a three-set against Texas A&M, where a strong first-set rally helped propel the Tigers to a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-19 25-16) on Saturday

Senior Anna Dixon had a dominating presence producing 16 kills. Sophomore Kaylee Cox once again added double-digit Kills with 11 terminations while Sophmore Jordan Iliff chipped in 10.

Texas A&M was led by Caroline Meuth Erykah producing 10 kills. Madison Bowser added seven while Mia Johnson chipped in five.

“The team did an awesome job of resetting after Wednesday’s match. They applied their training and stayed together as a group to play some great team volleyball. Looking forward to another opportunity to compete and Honor our Seniors tomorrow!”

Mizzou wraps up its home portion of its schedule against Texas A&M. First serve is slated for 3pm CT. The Match will air on SECN.

