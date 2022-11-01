Volleyball districts: WMC Rivers champ Shelby gets off on the right foot

Shelby’s volleyball team captured a West Michigan Conference title for the first time since 1999 by winning the Rivers Division Championship outright.

The Tigers are looking for more.

It’s state tournament time and Shelby got off on the right foot Monday night, sweeping WMC Rivers foe Mason County Central, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12, in a Division 3 first-round district match on the Spartans’ court.

“Great start to the state tournament,” Shelby Coach Tom Weirich said. “Shelby controlled the tempo of the game from beginning to end. We made a handful of mistakes, but we didn’t let them compound each other. If we did something wrong, the next play was clean and we ever let MCC get on any kind of run.”

Shelby hit .371 as a team offensively with only seven hitting errors. The Tigers’ serving was on-point, too, at a 95 percent clip with 17 aces.

Navea Gauthier led Shelby with 21 kills while hitting .631. She had 18 service points and six aces.

Morgan Weirich totaled 17 digs and 14 service points with six aces. Audrey Horton had 25 assists, while Biloxi Lee added nine digs and five kills.

Shelby Advances to Wednesday’s district semifinals at Mason County Central to face Rival Hart.

MANISTEE FALLS: Manistee’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end in a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 loss on its home court to Benzie Central in a Division 3 first-round district match Monday night.

No details were provided.

2022 VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS INVOLVING WEST MICHIGAN CONFERENCE TEAMS

DIVISION 2 AT FRUITPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 1

First round: Montague vs. Oakridge, 5 p.m.; Fruitport vs. Spring Lake, 7 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinals: Orchard View vs. Montague/Oakridge winner, 5 p.m.; Whitehall vs. Fruitport/Spring Lake winner, 7 p.m

Saturday, Nov. 5

Finals: Semifinal winners, 11 am

DIVISION 2 AT FREMONT

Tuesday, Nov. 1

First round: Grant vs. Sparta, 6 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinals: Fremont vs. Howard City Tri County, 5:30 p.m.; Newaygo vs. Grant/Sparta winner, 7 p.m

Friday, Nov. 4

Finals: Semifinal winners, 6 pm

DIVISION 2 AT REED CITY

Monday, Oct. 31

First round: Big Rapids d. Remus Chippewa Hills, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Semifinals: Ludington vs. Cadillac, 6 p.m.; Reed City vs. Big Rapids, 7:30 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Finals: Semifinal winners, 6 pm

DIVISION 3 AT MASON COUNTY CENTRAL

Monday, Oct. 31

First round: Shelby d. Mason County Central, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Semifinals: Holton vs. Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.; Hart vs. Shelby, 6:30 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Finals: Semifinal winners, 6 pm

DIVISION 3 AT FENNVILLE

Tuesday, Nov. 1

First round: Fennville vs. Western Michigan Christian, 6 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinals: Holland Black River vs. Saugatuck, 5:30 p.m.; North Muskegon vs. Fennville/Western Michigan Christian winner, 7 p.m

Friday, Nov. 4

Finals: Semifinal winners, 6 pm

DIVISION 3 AT WHITE CLOUD

Monday, Oct. 31

First round: Morley Stanwood d. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Semifinals: White Cloud vs. Ravenna, 6 p.m.; Kent City v Morley Stanwood, 8pm

Thursday, Nov. 3

Finals: Semifinal winners, 6 pm

DIVISION 3 AT MANISTEE

Monday, Oct. 31

Semifinals: Elk Rapids d. Traverse City St. Francis, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22; Benzie Central d. Manistee, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

Thursday, Nov. 3

Finals: Elk Rapids vs. Benzie Central, 7 p.m