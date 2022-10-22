Volleyball: District tournament recap – Oct. 22 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

The district volleyball tournaments wrapped up on Friday. Tonight, teams who made the Playoffs will find out where they are seeded.

Here is the list of the 13 area teams that took home titles this week.

Class 7A, District 9

Plant

After finishing as a runner-up last season, the Defending state Champion Panthers were determined to win a title this time.

Plant was dominant through the tournament, sweeping Steinbrenner and East Lake.

Bella Lee, a Florida commit, was selected as the MaxPreps player of the match in the semifinals against the Gryphons and Maggie Dostic was selected as the MaxPreps player in the final against the Eagles.

Class 7A, District 11

Newsome

The Wolves won their third straight district title with sweeps over Riverview in the semifinals and Lakewood Ranch in the final.

Alyssa Clark (23 assists, five digs) and Jansen Warbritton (14 digs, 12 assists) to lead Newsome in the Championship match.

Class 6A, District 9

Land O’ Lakes

The Gators won their first district title in 33 years. Better still, they did it as the No. 3 seed, sweeping Rival Sunlake in the semifinals and Surviving a five-set thriller against Nemesis and top seed in the final.

Bella Horruitiner (16 kills, 14 digs), Carissa Mixon (10 blocks, eight digs), Vanessa Campoe (25 assists, six digs), Mariah Rosado (19 assists, nine digs) and Sydney Rolfe (14 digs) all played well in the final.

Class 6A, District 10

Wharton

By sweeping Wiregrass Ranch in the semifinals and Gaither in the final, the Wildcats not only won their second straight title but also extended their current winning streak to eight matches.

Mia Saavedra (17 kills, 11 digs, eight assists) led Wharton in the title match.

Class 5A, District 5

Wesley Chapel

The Wildcats repeated as district champions.

They were even dominant as Defending Champs with sweeps over Fivay in the semifinals and Cypress Creek in the final to extend their current win streak to six matches.

Jenna Ly (20 assists, seven digs), Emily Teets (16 digs, 14 assists), Chloe Danielson (nine kills, four blocks), Annabelle Grace Korta (nine kills, four blocks), Brooke Ashkanese (14 digs) and Emma Letourneau (nine kills, three blocks) all stood out in the title match.

Class 5A, District 9

Freedom

The Patriots, the Lone district team with a winning record, were the top seed and the overwhelming favorite to win.

Freedom did just that, sweeping Middleton in the semifinals and Spoto in the final.

Addison Barno (nine digs, eight kills, six aces), Dahlia Palacios (12 digs, eight kills, four aces) and Liliana Palacios (21 assists, five digs) led the Patriots in the final.

Class 5A, District 10

Osceola

The Warriors won their second straight title, sweeping Boca Ciega in the semifinals and beating Rival St. Petersburg in four sets in the final.

Osceola, which has won nine straight matches, is playing its best volleyball at the right time.

Class 4A, District 9

Weeki Wachee

Despite graduating the bulk of last season’s lineup, the Hornets were able to win their third straight title.

Weeki Wachee swept Hernando in the semifinals and beat Anclote in four sets in the final.

Courtney McDermott (47 assists, nine digs), Trinity Garrison (18 kills, 14 digs), Morgan Meader (29 digs, eight kills) and Allora Murray (25 digs) were standouts in the title match.

Class 4A, District 10

Academy of the Holy Names

The defending state finalist Jaguars won their fourth straight title, sweeping Tarpon Springs in the semifinals and Robinson in the final.

Caroline Arnold (23 assists, seven digs), Sophia Puleo (11 kills, three blocks, three digs) and Cassidy Smith (16 assists, three digs) were the top performers in the title match.

Class 3A, District 9

Carrollwood Day

The Patriots, the No. 2 seed, pulled off the upset, sweeping Defending Champion and region finalist Tampa Prep in the Championship match.

Lydia Chinchar, an eighth grader, finished with 27 kills and 13 digs while older sister, Noami, a junior, had 44 assists and 12 digs in the title match.

Class 3A, District 10

Calvary Christian

As expected, the Defending state Champion Warriors met Rival Clearwater Central Catholic in the final.

For the second time this season, Calvary Christian beat the Marauders via a sweep. The sets were closely contested with the Warriors winning 26-24, 25-23, 25-23.

Taylor Parks (39 assists), Ava Bonin (24 digs), Morgen Talley (nine kills), Deanna Dollar (nine kills), Emarie Straw (eight kills) and McKenzie Lange (eight kills) led the way for Calvary Christian.

Class 2A, District 10

Tampa SLAM

The Spartans won their

first district title in school history, sweeping Bayshore Christian in the semifinals and Tampa Bay HEAT in the final.

Karelys Rolon (22 kills, 15 digs), Victoria Hernado-diz (29 assists, 15 digs) and Daylian Palermo (28 digs) ended as the top performers for Tampa SLAM.

Class 2A, District 11

Keswick Christian

The Crusaders won their second straight title and third in the past five years by sweeping Canterbury in the semifinals and Indian Rocks Christian in the final.

Robyn Cantwell had 18 digs and 12 kills. Nyla Fulvi finished with 14 digs and 10 kills. And Sydney Melcher had 13 kills to lead Keswick Christian in the Championship match.