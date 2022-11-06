Volleyball: Detroit Lakes will play Kasson-Mantorville in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament – Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes volleyball team will be upset hunting in the first round of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

The Lakers will take on second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville in the first round at 7 pm at the Xcel Energy Center. The Komets are 24-8 on the season, beating Austin, Fairbault and Byron in the Section 1-3A tournament. Kasson-Mantorville pulled off a comeback win in three sets over Byron in the title game.

Kasson-Mantorville is no stranger to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. This is the 10th trip to state for the Komets. They’re coming off a runner-up finish in 2021 against Marshall.

Marshall (30-2) is the top seed in the field again. The Tigers will take on DeLaSalle (13-13) in their opening round matchup.

Benidle-St Margaret’s (23-7) earned the third seed and will play against Monticello. The Winner gets either Detroit Lakes or Kasson-Mantorville in the semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Grand Rapids and fifth-seeded Mahtomedi (24-5) will play for the fourth semifinal spot.

The first round of the Class 3A tournament begins on Wednesday night. The semifinals and consolation rounds will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 am The third rounds will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. All games will be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. A full bracket can be found here.

Ticketing information can be found here.